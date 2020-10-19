Eskom refurbishes Njeru primary school

Bwikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | Eskom Uganda Limited has renovated the main administration block for Njeru Primary School in Bwikwe district (Eastern Uganda) under its corporate social responsibility programme, it said in a notice dated Oct.16

The block cost Shs44million and is expected to improve the schooling environment as candidate pupils settle in for the second term that was delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

This project, is amongst the many that Eskom has undertaken at the school whose history is linked to Nalubaale Power station since 1960.

The first school structures were located at the dam premises but were relocated to Njeru to allow for construction of the dam.

While handing over the building, Thozama Gangi, the Eskom Uganda managing director, reiterated the power generator’s commitment to improve the pupil’s learning environment.

“Iam pleased that we are handing over yet another project that will ensure our pupils study better,” Gangi said, adding: “As Eskom Uganda we commit our continued support to this school which has produced some of our staff.”

In 2017, the company invested Shs110million in refurbishing the main classroom block which has supported the growth in pupil enrollment from 400 to over 600 currently.

The School Headmaster, Peter Olupot, said the institution has become more competitive with Eskom’s support.

Olupot said: “Our children’s performance has greatly improved since the last classroom project. We are thankful to Eskom for this long-term partnership. Thank you.”

Education is one of the programmes through which Eskom has invested with the goal of improving quality of communities where it operates.

Since 2003, it has invested over Shs7billion ($1.9m) in communities with key focus areas of investments being in education, health, environment and sports, it said in the same notice.