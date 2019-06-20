Equity Bank Uganda opens supreme branch in Bugolobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda Ltd has opened the latest Supreme banking branch on Luthuli Avenue right opposite Nice House of Plastics.

Speaking at the official opening, Equity Bank Managing Director, Mr. Samuel Kirubi says the Supreme Branch is offering customized banking solutions with exclusive privileges.

“At Equity Bank we are proud to continue the innovation journey geared towards transforming key branches into relationship management centres to offer our customers personalized customer experience,” he explained.

Among special features of the Supreme outlets include state of the art lounges, dedicated relationship managers, boardroom for customers to hold meetings, teleconferencing and videoconferencing facilities and free wireless Internet.

Equity Bank Executive Director Anthony Kituuka encouraged customers to also access Equity digital banking solutions Eazzynet and Eazzybiz Internet banking for individuals and businesses respectively as well as forex services on EasyFX.

“Equity Bank has sets its eyes on positioning the outlets as relationship management centres of excellence,” notes Kituuka.

“Closer proximity to our clients in Bugolobi will allow us to provide them with greater accessibility.

The bank also offers extended banking hours during weekdays and weekends for customers. The new branch is in line with the bank’s response to new technologies that are aimed at serving the customers faster and efficiently” says Phillip Otim, Equity Bank Communications and Marketing Manager.