Equity Bank Uganda goes big on enabling access to clean and affordable energy solutions

Equity Supports Environmental Sustainability through Equi-Green Loans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has taken bold steps to protect the environment by driving access for ordinary Ugandans to clean and affordable energy solutions.

At the center of these efforts is the Equi-Green product—a financial solution designed to help households, small businesses, and communities to access energy-saving products. These products include clean cooking stoves, solar lighting systems, and water and sanitation (WASH) solutions. By reducing dependence on traditional energy sources such as charcoal and kerosene, Equi-Green supports healthier lifestyles, lower energy costs, and a cleaner environment.

These initiatives align with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensures that the bank is playing a key role in combating climate change by facilitating investments in green projects that have a long-lasting positive impact and preservation of the environment

Sh22.24 billion in green loans

A major milestone of Equity Bank in its sustainability journey has been the successful disbursement of sh22.24 billion in green loans for climate finance. These loans are specifically targeted to support projects that promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other green initiatives. It also provides accessible capital to individuals, businesses, and organizations that seek to implement projects contributing to environmental conservation and climate change mitigation.

In addition, a core area of focus for the bank has been the promotion and distribution of clean energy products (Equi-Green). To date, the bank has sold 51,811 clean energy products, including solar lights, clean cookstoves, and other sustainable energy solutions. These products are aimed at reducing reliance on traditional, polluting energy sources and providing affordable, eco-friendly alternatives to underserved communities, particularly in rural areas.

Sh5.0 billion in green finance funds secured

With sustainability at the forefront of its work, the bank has also partnered with the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalization Company (UECCC), securing sh5.0 billion in green finance funds. This partnership supports the bank’s commitment to financing clean energy projects and scaling up the adoption of renewable energy technologies in Uganda. The funds are allocated to green energy projects, ensuring that individuals and businesses can access affordable financing for sustainable energy solutions.

And as climate change continues to impact communities across the country, Equity is demonstrating leadership by financing green solutions that not only improve lives but also contribute to the country’s broader environmental goals.

Record 30,118 trees planted

In 2024, the bank successfully planted 30,118 trees, reinforcing its role in tackling deforestation, soil erosion, and carbon emissions. It has also onboarded 18 clean energy implementation partners to ensure clients receive not only financing but also access to quality products and technical support.