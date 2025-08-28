Equity Bank to showcase at UNAA 2025 in New Orleans

Explore Digital Banking, Cross-Boarder Transfers and Investment at the Equity Bank Booth

New Orleans, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank is set to showcase tailored financial solutions for Ugandans in the diaspora at this week’s Uganda North America Association Convention in New Orleans.

The Bank, which is one of the convention sponsors, plans to showcase services including diaspora accounts, investment opportunities, international remittances, and financial advisory tailored to the needs of Ugandans living abroad at the convention, which opens tomorrow in New Orleans.

The annual gathering brings together Ugandans living abroad, policymakers, and business leaders to explore opportunities for investment, networking, and community development. Equity Bank’s participation aims at strengthening ties with the wider Ugandan community in North America and beyond.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with UNAA and to continue walking alongside Ugandans living abroad,” said Winfred Wanjiru, Head of International Banking at Equity Bank Uganda. “Through this sponsorship, we reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that enables the diaspora to invest back home and remain closely connected to their families,” said Wanjiru

Wanjiru said the bank will also engage attendees in discussions around economic empowerment and entrepreneurship. “Our goal is not just to provide banking solutions but to foster a stronger connection between Ugandans at home and abroad,” said Wanjiru, Head of International Banking. “We believe the diaspora is an important player in the country’s economic growth and we are committed to supporting their financial and investment needs.”

Equity Bank’s participation will not only showcase its tailored diaspora banking solutions but also highlight avenues for Ugandans abroad to invest back home, own property at home while working abroad, and maintain strong financial ties with their families and communities in Uganda and Africa at large.

As part of this collaboration, Equity Bank Uganda will be speaking at the convention on the topic of investing back home. It will also have its staff stationed at New Orleans for the duration of the convention in the USA.

Attendees can also look forward to interactive sessions at the Equity Bank booth, where its staff will provide guidance on investment opportunities, digital banking solutions and cross-border transfers among others. The hands-on engagement is designed to help Ugandans in the diaspora make informed financial decisions while staying connected to economic opportunities in their home country.

The Equity Group Board recently approved a decision to open a representative office in the UAE. The Bank runs a fully-fledged diaspora banking division that serves Ugandans and other East Africans living abroad.