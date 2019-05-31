Equity Bank gives Martyrs Day celebrations Shs20 million boost

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank (U) Ltd has made a Shs20 million donation to the organizing committee of the Martyrs Day celebrations as Ugandans and the world prepares to celebrate June 3, 2019. The celebrations are to last for a week.

Equity Bank’s Marketing and Communications Manager Phillip Otim and Head of Operations Kenneth Onyango handed over a cheque to the Rt Rev. Stephen Samuel Kazimba and the vice chairman of the organizing committee Gaster Lule at Church House, Thursday.

Otim described the Martyrs Day celebrations as an opportunity for the bank’s employees, customers and the entire country to come together for a spiritual cause. Equity are one of the the country’s most innovative banking services providers.

“We wish everybody a happy celebration,” he said.

Commenting on the donation, Rt Rev. Stephen Samuel Kazimba commended Equity Bank for being a reliable partner for Ugandans.

He said; “We thank you your for the generosity extended to the Church of Uganda year in and year out, we pray that our friendship and partnerships continue to blossom.”

Every June 3, Christians commemorate the Uganda Martyrs.

Pilgrims from all walks of life gather at Namugongo in commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs as a way of showing their devotion to the martyrs that sacrificed their lives on behalf of the church under the instructions of the then Kabaka of Buganda, Mwanga II in the 1880’s.