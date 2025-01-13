Entry restrictions eased ahead of today’s Besigye Court Martial appearance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was unprecedented ease for people trying to enter the premises of the General Court Martial in Makindye this morning, in stark contrast to previous struggles in accessing Dr. Kizza Besigye and Abeid Lutaale court case. The two face charges of illegal possession of ammunition and firearms.

The first batch of individuals arriving were journalists, most of whom had gathered outside the gate by 7 a.m.

The journalists waited briefly across the road until a soldier in charge of the media arrived. He registered them and escorted them inside. Relatives of the accused, including Lutaale’s wife, Zaina Lutaale, and other female family members of Besigye, were the next to arrive. Upon reaching the gate, they were simply asked to identify themselves, after which they were allowed to register in the court’s books.

The relatives were directed to sit under a permanent waiting shade within the premises while supporters and other politicians continued to arrive. Around 9:20 a.m., the lawyers for the accused, who had previously been subjected to thorough body checks and forced to wait under the scorching sun, arrived. This time, they were allowed to proceed directly to the courtroom.

Notable lawyers included Samuel Wanda and Kato Tumusiime. Previously, lawyers had been delayed for over two hours outside the gate, then subjected to more waiting inside the premises before being allowed into the courtroom, where they would often exchange words with the soldiers.

Despite the ease of access, heavy security deployment was still present. Various security agencies, including the Field Force Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Military Traffic Police (who had blocked part of the road with barricades), and Joint Anti-Terrorism Commandos, were stationed at the premises. It was during this time that Besigye, who had been remanded in November 2024 on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and firearms, was brought to court at around 8:30 a.m.

Among the politicians present were FDC Party Secretary General Harold Kaija, former Rubaga MP John Ken Lukyamuzi, Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye, Kampala City Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, and Ingrid Turinawe. Some of these politicians were picked up at the gate by Major Karugaba and ushered to the waiting shade, where they engaged in lighter conversation.

In previous sessions, politicians and lawyers had expressed their frustration to the Court Martial Chairperson, Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe, about the mistreatment they faced in accessing the court. They said the delays left them tired and frustrated, making it difficult for them to proceed with the case. Mugabe had promised that the issue would be addressed, and normalcy would be restored. The case today is a ruling on Dr. Besigye’s charges.

He has been accused of unlawful possession of ammunition and firearms, with his lawyers and those of co-accused Lutaale not being ready to receive the ruling due to several delays in the case. These include the delay in granting Besigye’s lead counsel, Kenyan Lawyer Martha Karua, a practicing certificate, delays in receiving written instructions, and the recent jailing of one of Besigye’s lawyers, Eron Kiiza, for contempt of court on January 7, 2025.

The ruling in question challenges the trial of civilians in the Court Martial, as well as the Court Martial’s jurisdiction over offenses committed in Geneva, Greece, and Kenya, outside Uganda’s jurisdiction. This is not the first time Dr. Besigye has been arraigned before the Court Martial. In 2006, he was charged with treason, rape, and concealment of treason.

Those charges were later dismissed. Since declaring his intention to run for president, Besigye has faced numerous charges in courts across the country, but no convictions have ever been secured. He has consistently accused the state of politically motivated persecution rather than genuine prosecution. The session is yet to begin.

