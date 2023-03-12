Entebbe airport construction works on course

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction works at the Entebbe International Airport for the runway, aprons and cargo centre are now complete while works on the new terminal building have commenced and stand at 10% completion, affirms the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Director General, Fred Bamwesigye.

The new terminal is twice the capacity of the old one at 20,000 square meters and is expected to take in more than three million passengers per year.

The cargo centre has a capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes and Bamwesigye says, the cargo quantity is steadily increasing and shortly, another cargo centre of the same capacity could be needed.

The departure and arrival lounge modification works are to be completed by May this year, and Bamwesigye notes that upon completion, travellers will be able to access pick-up and drop-off services at the terminal itself.

The Aviation industry has even bigger prospects, especially for agricultural cargo and, Bamwesigye says, this calls for the skilling and training of Ugandans to grow for export.