ENANGA: We arrested Kabuleta

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police spokesman CP Fred Enanga has confirmed the arrest of journalist-cum-Pastor Joseph Kabuleta.

“He has been apprehended because of offensive communication against the person of the President,” Enanga said in a statement.

According to eye witnesses, Kabuleta was picked up at Drew and Jacs Restaurant in Lugogo ahead of his Friday evening fellowship.

Kabuleta’s arrest comes a few days after he published a post on facebook titled “MAFIA EMPIRE AND THE TRANSITION,” as part of his weekly rants.

In his post, Kabuleta noted that it was now clear that President’s Museveni’s son, Major Kainerugaba Muhoozi has started positioning himself a Museveni’s heir.

He has in the past few months been very critical of several leaders on Uganda’s political, economic and social scene.

FULL POLICE STATEMENT:

This is to inform the public that a team of detectives from the Special Investigations Division has today arrested Joseph Kabuleta, a self -styled pastor, and put him under custody. He has been apprehended because of offensive communication against the person of the President.

According to preliminary information, the writer repeatedly posted grossly offensive messages, under “Joseph Kabuleta Weekly Rant Returns,” referring to the Fountain of Honor as “a Gambler, Thief and Liar”. Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011, criminalizes such acts of communication.

We once again want to caution all those who glorify such communication particularly through social media, that though it is public space, it is not protected. Therefore, any postings of false fabrications will attract punishment in accordance with the laws.

The public is further advised to think first about what they say on social media. The joint forces will continue using the acquired capabilities to monitor comments on social media and any offenders will be investigated and punished. Investigations into the conduct of Joseph Kabuleta are ongoing and more information will be availed as investigations unfold

CP Fred Enanga

Press and Public Relations Officer

Uganda Police Force

12th July 2019.