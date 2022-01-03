ENANGA: 33 suspected UCFC rebels arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have so far arrested 33 people suspected to be members of the new rebel group, Uganda Coalition Forces of Change-UCFC.

In November last year, police dispatched teams from the Crime Intelligence and the flying squad under the command of Edward Ochom, the Director of Police Operations to trace and arrest suspects behind the killings of police officers.

The attacks occurred at two police posts at Ssekanyonyi in Mityana district and Nakasozi in Kiboga district where four police officers were killed by unknown people and their guns taken.

The killing of Corporal Francis Nsubuga, who was the in charge of Nakasozi police post and Special Police Constable- SPC Paul Dimba in Kiboga district brought the number of killed police officers to six with their guns taken in the past four months.

Addressing journalists at police headquarters Naguru, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that in addition to 29 suspects who have been in detention, the teams have arrested four more suspects behind the deadly attacks of police officers, bringing the total to 33 suspects in custody.

One of the suspects is Alex Bogere, a resident of Namagara village in Kakiri sub-county ,Wakiso district who was found with one of the guns that were stolen at Ssekanyonyi police post in Mityana district. Enanga said out of 30 rounds of ammunition, 18 had already been used.

Another suspected member of UCFC Samuel Lwanga Ssengonzi, a resident of Kasanda was arrested on allegations of harbouring the UCFC rebels in Kabusi village, Kasanda. Enanga explains that the hunt for suspects is still ongoing.

Police are now calling upon Ugandans to remain vigilant because the threats of terrorism and domestic extremism remain active.

“All Ugandans should remain alert and vigilant, you may think that they are targeting police stations but from the previous attacks they also target other soft places, so we have to remain vigilant and fight together such enemies who intend to disrupt peace and security of the country,” he added.

URN