Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With so much attention now focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, His Highness of the Iteso Cultural Union Papa Emorimor Augustine Osuban decided to inject fresh energy in the fight against the incurable killer disease of HIV/Aids that still kills over 20,000 Ugandans a year even as over half a billion dollars is spent on its treatment.

On Wednesday, Papa Osuban launched the training of clan leaders in Soroti who in turn will educate people and especially the adolescents on how to stop HIV/AIDS infections among the youth.

The program is going to run across Teso sub region and is being facilitated by Ministry of gender labor and social development together with TASO Soroti regional office.

The training according to the Emorimor is aimed at strengthening the capacity of clan leaders to reduce the new HIV/AIDS infections among the adolescents.

HIV afflicts 1.4 million Ugandans, with one million on anti-retroviral treatment which is mainly financed from the American presidential emergency fund for Aids.

ICU State minister for health Martine Ediau said that engaging the clan leaders was instrumental in instilling measures to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS among the young population.

The ICU prime minister Agustine Omare side that ICU was yet to roll other programs aimed at addressing domestic violence in homes.

His Highness The Emorimori expressed his commitment to continue preserving the health and culture of his subjects

URN