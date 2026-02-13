Emirates upgrades Entebbe service with next generation A350

The deployment is part of a broader fleet modernisation programme across the airline’s network

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | In a sign of how Emirates values its Ugandan customers, the airline is upgrading its service to Entebbe International Airport with the next generation A350, the ultra modern aircraft transforming global aviation.

Starting March 29, flights EK729/730 between Dubai and Entebbe will be operated by the Emirates A350, marking the debut of the airline’s newest aircraft type in Uganda. The deployment forms part of Emirates’ broader fleet modernisation programme across its worldwide network.

The Emirates A350 features three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 298 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class seats, 28 Premium Economy seats, and 238 generously pitched Economy Class seats. This marks the end of an era for the B777 which has served the Entebbe-Dubai route since 2015.

Officials said Emirates has decided to extend a premium service to customers flying out of Entebbe, showing the growth of the hub in East Africa.

The A350 is an ultra-modern luxury aircraft known for its ambient lighting, spacious cabin, cream leather, and user-friendly flight tracking systems that is popular on mid and long-haul flights for its comfort and safety.

At the Dubai AirShow held in November, Emirates made an order for 8 Airbus A350 planes for a list price of $3.4bn as it looks to modernise its fleet for the next decades.

Emirates is introducing the aircraft on the back of another milestone on its Entebbe-Uganda route. In October, the Gulf carrier celebrated 25 years of operations in Uganda, where it has transported 2.8 million passengers on 15,900 flights, connecting passengers from Uganda with its vast global network via Dubai.