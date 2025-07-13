Electricity Access Scale-Up Program to connect 900,000 homes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 900,000 households are set to gain access to electricity after the Government sealed two deals with UEDCL, releasing 2.4 trillion ($638 million) under the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project aimed at universal access by 2030. (EASP).

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Petroleum House in Entebbe on Friday, Eng. Irene Pauline Bateebe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, said the agreements mark a major milestone in the country’s electrification journey and energy transition plan.

“These two agreements are part of the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project, a flagship initiative supported by the World Bank. The first agreement focuses on grid expansion and household connectivity, while the second enables financial intermediation and off-grid energy access through private sector partnerships,” said Bateebe.

The $638 million project, which became effective in 2023, is expected to facilitate at least 1,075,000 new power connections by 2027, with UEDCL alone tasked with delivering over 900,000 of those. The government aims to scale electricity access from the current 60% to 100% by the end of the decade, as part of Uganda’s Vision 2040 and National Development Plan IV.

Under the Free Electricity Connection Policy, beneficiaries within 90 metres of a low-voltage pole will receive connections at no cost—a move expected to benefit the poor, rural populations, refugee-hosting districts, and small enterprises.

“We are targeting households, schools, health centres, agro-processors, mining fields, and industrial parks. Electricity is no longer a luxury—it’s a catalyst for poverty eradication, job creation, and transformation,” Bateebe emphasized.

The project also promotes clean cooking technologies and is expected to unlock 500 MW of additional demand for both on-grid and off-grid energy. Mapping of underserved areas such as Madi Okollo, Obongi, and the Lake Victoria islands is already underway.

UEDCL’s Managing Director, Paul Mwesigwa, assured the public of the company’s readiness to deliver results. “We have already hired 550 technicians and are onboarding an additional 400 to clear a backlog of 127,000 connection applications. Thirty thousand have already been completed,” he noted.

To eliminate exploitation by brokers, Mwesigwa said the process has been digitized. Certified electricians and eligible customers can now apply for connections online. “We’re targeting between 30,000 to 40,000 new connections every month, and we are using our expanded national footprint, including offices formerly run by UMEME, to fast-track this work,” he said.

Beyond lighting homes, EASP is designed to drive inclusive economic growth by powering micro-enterprises, schools, health facilities, and refugee settlements. It aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy and contributes to Uganda’s climate change commitments by reducing reliance on firewood and charcoal.

So far, since its February 2024 launch, the project has delivered over 119,000 connections and is expected to rapidly scale up in the coming months with the new implementation agreements in place.

“This is more than just an infrastructure project,” said Bateebe. “It’s about people—giving Ugandans the tools to thrive, build businesses, improve health outcomes, and secure a brighter future.”

URN