ELECTIONS: Museveni urges Ugandans to reject bribery

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | President Yoweri Museveni has called on citizens to reject voter bribery ahead of the 2026 presidential, parliamentary, and local council elections.

In a statement issued late Wednesday by the State House, Museveni urged Ugandans to stand against corruption and make electoral decisions based on principles and national interest, rather than short-term financial incentives that could undermine democratic outcomes.

“Why should you be influenced and throw away your power to elect your desired candidate? Therefore, when you see someone bringing money that you elect, avoid them. You have the power; don’t throw it away,” Museveni said.

The president made the remarks while addressing a public rally at the conclusion of his nationwide Parish Development Model Zonal Tour in Kituntu Subcounty, located in the central district of Mpigi.

Museveni, also chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, said the government has implemented measures to prevent vote rigging.

He noted that in the 2021 elections, the opposition rigged 2.7 million votes due to negligence by some members of the ruling party. “We have now introduced biometric machines to ensure everybody votes once. We shall not allow vote rigging anymore.”

According to Electoral Commission, nominations for presidential and parliamentary candidates will take place between Sept. 17 and October 3. Campaigns are scheduled to begin in the second week of October, with polling for presidential and parliamentary elections set for Jan. 12, 2026.

In the 2021 general elections, a total of 11 presidential candidates were nominated, including the incumbent Museveni, who won with 58.64 percent of the votes. ■