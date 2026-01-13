ELECTIONS: Internet shutdown due in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Communications Commission executive director Nyombi Thembo will at a special press conference Tuesday evening officially confirm a directive to all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to temporarily suspend several telecommunications services, citing security concerns ahead of Thursday’s election.

“The temporary suspension is intended to mitigate risks associated with the misuse of online platforms during the election period,” a document from the UCC states.

Operators are required to block all non-essential public internet traffic, including social media platforms, web browsing, video streaming services, personal email, and messaging applications. The suspension applies across six major technologies: mobile broadband, fibre optic networks, leased lines, fixed wireless access, microwave radio links, and satellite internet services.

UCC further instructed operators to disable mobile Virtual Private Network (VPN) services on their networks.

Uganda Communications Commission has ordered a temporary shutdown of public internet access and selected mobile services effective 6:00pm – January 13, 2026.#NBSUpdates #UgVotes2026 pic.twitter.com/9RJOzgQAWt — Sheila Tusiime (@TusiimeSheila) January 13, 2026

Meanwhile, adds Xinhua, Ugandan military and police have deployed both motorized and foot patrol personnel on major streets in the country’s capital city Kampala ahead of the general elections scheduled for Jan. 15.

Police Inspector General Abas Byakagaba told election observers late Monday that the deployment aims at maintaining peace and security before, during, and after the elections.

Security is prioritizing hotspot areas identified in the pre-election assessment, he said.

“We shall continue to conduct joint patrols where intelligence indicates potential escalation,” Byakagaba said. “We shall also strategically position our public order management units in case there are situations which require our intervention to keep law and order.”

The Jan. 15 polling will include the presidential and parliamentary elections. Eight candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, are vying for the presidency. ■