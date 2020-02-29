Eight dead , four critically injured in Luweero accident

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Atleast eight people have died on spot and four others critically injured in an accident at Kibisi village in Luweero district, along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The deceased whose identities are not yet known were travelling in a taxi registration number UBE 364N. The Kampala bound taxi reportedly rammed into a Tipper truck registration number UG 0209U belonging to the Uganda Prisons Service.

Seven of the dead were in the taxi and the eighth was the driver of the Truck. A rider of motor cycle registration number UEW 124R who was following the taxi sustained a broken leg.

Luweero District Police Commander Abraham Tukundane told URN that Policemen at the scene managed to save only four people who had sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to Luweero Hospital and Bombo Military Hospital for treatment.

Tukundane explains that the Policemen used an electric chainsaw to cut off the wreckage of the taxi before removing the dead bodies which remained stuck there.

The dead bodies were transferred to Luweero Hospital mortuary and the wreckage of the trucks were still at the scene by time of filling the report.

The eyewitnesses blamed the accident on the Prisons Service Tipper truck which they allege lost control after developing a mechanical problem. Some of the parts of the truck had been tied with ropes, an indication that the truck was in a dangerous condition.

On February 12, one person died and over 40 others were critically injured in an accident at Kaliro Katono trading centre along Wobulenzi-Bamunanika road in Luweero district.

The accident occurred when a Fuso truck registration number UAN 536F heading to Wabitungulu market in Bamunanika Sub County from Wobulenzi town lost control and overturned at Kaliro Katono trading centre.

In January this year , a super custom vehicle registration number UAW 553L rammed into Gaagaa bus registration number UAU 379R at Luweero town killing two of its occupants on spot.

