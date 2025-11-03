Egypt unveils world’s largest museum dedicated to single civilization at grand ceremony

CAIRO | Xinhua | After two decades of construction, Egypt on Saturday inaugurated the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) — the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization — during a grand ceremony held near the pyramids and the Sphinx, marking a landmark cultural event for the country renowned for its rich heritage.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi officially inaugurated the colossal museum complex on the Giza Plateau in a ceremony attended by 79 delegations from around the world, including heads of state, members of royal families, and government officials.

In his speech, al-Sisi hailed the opening of the museum as “a living testament to the genius of the Egyptian people.”

“The Egyptian people were and still are builders of civilizations, creators of glory, and messengers of peace,” he said, describing the opening of the GEM as “writing a new chapter in the history of the present and the future.”

According to the Egyptian president, the GEM is the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization — the civilization of Egypt.

Spanning nearly 500,000 square meters, the museum will house an unprecedented collection of over 100,000 artifacts spanning thousands of years of Egyptian history. Its undisputed centerpiece is the complete collection of the boy-king Tutankhamun — some 5,992 pieces — including his iconic golden mask and two coffins. This priceless collection will be displayed together for the first time since the discovery of his tomb in 1922.

The museum occupies a symbolically significant site on the Giza Plateau, where the ancient pyramids are located, offering panoramic views of the pyramids and forging a direct connection between these ancient wonders and the new monumental cultural institution.

The inauguration ceremony, staged in the museum courtyard with the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx as a backdrop, featured cultural events and artistic performances celebrating Egypt’s rich heritage. Festivities included musical performances, a light show, and a fireworks display.

The GEM is expected to act as a major catalyst for Egypt’s vital tourism sector, with officials anticipating a substantial annual influx of visitors that will significantly enhance the country’s tourism revenue.

“The museum will completely change the map of cultural tourism in Egypt and significantly aid the tourism industry,” said Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

CEO of the GEM Ahmed Ghoneim hailed the museum as “Egypt’s gift to the world,” noting that the museum “changes the context of tourism in Egypt and enhances cultural tourism.”

“It is not only the heritage that we have, but rather how we show it,” he told Xinhua.

Construction of the museum began in 2005, but the project faced numerous delays over the years due to political instability and funding challenges. Now complete, the facility blends modern architectural design with elements inspired by ancient Egypt, featuring spacious halls and state-of-the-art display technologies.

The museum complex is set to officially open to the public on Nov. 4. ■