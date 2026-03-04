ECOTRUST joins Uganda Wildlife Half Marathon to honour fallen rangers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST) joined hundreds of runners at the 8th edition of the Uganda Wildlife Half Marathon at the weekend, standing in solidarity with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to honour Uganda’s fallen wildlife rangers and support their children’s education.

Held at Kitante Primary School in Kampala, the marathon, along with public lectures and school competitions, was a precursor for the national celebrations of “World Wildlife Day” and brought together conservationists, corporate partners, families and fitness enthusiasts united by a shared purpose: protecting Uganda’s wildlife while caring for the people who dedicate their lives to its protection.

Across Uganda’s national parks and protected areas, rangers serve on the frontlines of conservation. These brave men and women from UWA face armed poachers, wildlife traffickers, harsh terrain and dangerous wildlife in the course of their duty.

In recent years, an estimated 60 to 70 rangers have lost their lives while safeguarding the country’s natural heritage. Their sacrifice protects not only wildlife, but also Uganda’s tourism industry and the livelihoods that depend on it.

This year’s marathon featured 21km, 10km and 5km race categories, with proceeds directed toward the Fallen Rangers Education Fund. The fund ensures that children of deceased rangers can continue their education, offering stability and hope in the wake of profound loss.

“ECOTRUST’s participation in the run reflects more than corporate social responsibility; it is a direct expression of its mission. The organization works with communities across the country to restore degraded landscapes. Its Trees for Global Benefits (TGB) programme helps reduce human pressure on national parks and forest reserves,” an official said.

In addition, ECOTRUST has led Collaborative Forest Management (CFM) processes across several protected areas to ensure sustainable resource management. It has also supported the negotiation and renewal of agreements, working closely with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and communities bordering forests and game reserves in Uganda. Through this work, ECOTRUST promotes sustainable agriculture and conserves biodiversity.

Speaking after the race, ECOTRUST’s executive director, Pauline Nantongo Kalunda, underscored the human dimension of conservation. “Today, we ran not just for fitness, but in honour of the brave men and women who gave their lives protecting Uganda’s wildlife. Rangers operate in extremely challenging and risky conditions. As conservation partners, we have a responsibility to stand with their families.”

Beyond fundraising, the event also raised public awareness about the realities rangers face while protecting Uganda’s parks, forests and wildlife. It reinforced a powerful message: conservation is a shared responsibility.

“We cannot leave conservation work to rangers alone,” Nantongo added. “Communities, organisations and partners all have a role to play. That collective effort is what makes conservation strong and sustainable.”

Through its participation in the marathon, ECOTRUST Uganda reaffirmed its commitment to a conservation model that honours sacrifice, strengthens livelihoods, and builds a sustainable future for Uganda’s people and natural resources.