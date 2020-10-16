Econet Group creates a Wi-Fi marketplace for digital inclusion in Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Econet, through its subsidiaries Liquid Telecom Group (LTG) and Cassava Fintech International (CFI) has this week launched a network of #SasaiWiFiFinder hotspots in Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda, providing locals with most affordable internet access.

A statement from Econet says the partnership “unlocks the ‘African Missing Network’ that will accelerate sustainable economic development through digital inclusion for all Africans.”

Econet said the partnership creates a Wi-Fi marketplace that helps ISPs, franchisees and digital service providers unlock new revenue streams by creating job opportunities. Backed by best-in-class broadband infrastructure, this service is enabling more people in Africa to access the digital and financial benefits of the internet, according to Econet.

“We firmly believe that every African has the right to high-speed connectivity, and with #SasaiWiFiFinder hot spots, we are making this vision a reality. This initiative is in line with our parent company Econet’s vision of an inclusive, connected future that leaves no African behind. The connectivity network that we have created with these hotspots will ensure ubiquitous access for businesses and consumers at extremely affordable rates. This is yet another milestone achieved in building Africa’s digital future one individual and business at a time,” said Nic Rudnick, Group Chief Executive Officer at LTG.

(LTG) is a leading communications solutions provider across 13 countries primarily in Eastern, Southern and South Africa. It has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, stretching more than 70,000km, and operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi, with a combined potential 19,000 square metres of rack space and 78 MW of power.

“We consider #SasaiWifiFinder to be a vital piece in the social and financial digital inclusion agenda that we are passionately driving across Africa. It is part of our broader strategy to provide solutions that address everyday problems for everyday people. In this case, we are offering more affordable internet access to African communities, including those previously excluded,” said Darlington Mandivenga, the Chief Executive Officer of the CFI Group.

Cassava FinTech is a pan-African business using an integrated model to drive social and financial inclusion across the continent.

Users will get access to free internet bundles when they connect to #Sasaiwififinder hotspots and download the Sasai Super app and purchase affordable internet bundles. The app is a multi-service technology platform that allows access to social media services, on-demand services, digital interactive media services and digital marketplace, including payment methods in a single, easy-to-use mobile application.

Following the successful launch of #SasaiWiFiFinder hotspots in Zimbabwe, the service will soon be available in South Africa, South Sudan, DRC, Botswana, Burundi, Lesotho and Tanzania.

Econet is a privately held pan-African Telecommunications, Technology and Renewable Energy Group, focused on digitally connecting customers in the 28 markets – mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa – where it has operations and investments.