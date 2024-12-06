Ecobank Uganda honours outgoing board chairman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda bid farewell to its esteemed Board Chairman, Elias Kasozi Byekwaso, celebrating his outstanding leadership and enduring legacy. The farewell activities culminated in a high-profile dinner at the Pearl Restaurant, Serena Hotel, Kampala, attended by board members, staff, and stakeholders.

A distinguished economist and financial strategist, Kasozi steps down after eight transformative years on the board, including his tenure as Chairman in 2022. At the helm, Kasozi spearheaded the bank’s strategic reorientation, driving remarkable growth, enhanced profitability, and an expanded customer base. His leadership has firmly positioned Ecobank Uganda as a leading financial institution in the country.

With a career spanning 38 years, including pivotal roles at the IMF and Bank of Uganda, Mr. Kasozi brought unparalleled expertise and vision to Ecobank. Recruited as an Independent Non-Executive Director in 2016, he was reappointed in 2020 before assuming the Chairmanship in 2022.

Speaking at the farewell, Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, lauded his visionary leadership:

“Kasozi’s legacy is one of integrity, innovation, and strategic foresight. His leadership guided the bank through critical milestones, including our recapitalization efforts mandated by the Bank of Uganda. His unwavering commitment to operational excellence and financial stability has set the stage for continued success as we pursue our Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy.”

In his farewell remarks, Kasozi expressed gratitude for his time at Ecobank:

“Serving Ecobank Uganda has been a profound honour. Working alongside such passionate and dedicated professionals committed to Uganda’s and Africa’s growth has been truly inspiring. I am confident the bank will continue to scale greater heights.”

The farewell dinner featured heartfelt tributes and reflections on Mr. Kasozi’s remarkable contributions. Attendees praised his visionary leadership, unwavering dedication, and transformative impact on Ecobank Uganda.