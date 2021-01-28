EC cancels results from 83 polling stations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has cancelled results from 83 polling stations across the country.

However, on close analysis, most of these are in districts won by the former National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

According to the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, the results from these 83 polling stations which collectively had 54,357 registered voters because of various reasons. These range from allegations of ballot stuffing, grabbing of polling materials, missing Declaration of Results Forms, total votes cast exceeding the number of registered voters and acts of hooliganism during the counting period.

A look at the list provided by the Electoral Commission on its website, of the 83 polling stations where results were not tallied, 56 were from districts won by Kyagulanyi. These include Kampala which at 22 has the highest number of polling stations whose results were not tallied. Others were Mukono, Bukomansimbi, Kyotera, Jinja, Gomba and Wakiso.

Other districts where results were cancelled but were not won by Kyagulanyi include Rakai, Sembabule, Lamwo, Kole, Lyantonde Isingrio, Kotido, Sironko and Bundibugyo.

Asked to explain what happened in these areas, Byabakama denied accusations that there might be some foul play on the side of his Commission. He said even if they added all the votes from these areas to Kyagulanyi, they have no significance to the final results tally.

On those who committed irregularities, Byabakama said they have asked the police to investigate and find out what happened with a view of punishing the culprits. He also revealed that the police are also investigating videos that made rounds on social media showing people pre-ticking ballot papers with the protection of the police.

According to results declared on January 16, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni of the National Resistance Movement won the election with 5,851,037 votes representing 58.64 percent against Kyagulanyi’s 3,475,298 votes representing 34.85 percent.

On Thursday, Electoral Commission released a final tally which has seen Museveni obtaining an extra 191,861votes pushing his final tally to 6,042,898 votes representing 58.38% while Kygaulanyi got an extra 156,139 votes pushing his final tally to 3,631,437 votes representing 35.0%.

********

URN