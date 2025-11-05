East Coast ‘Buzigan’ on the verge of running New York!

COMMENT | PATRICK OYULU | By the time New York woke up this morning, Kampala group chats were already five voice notes deep.

Somewhere on the campaign trail, a random New Yorker says, “I used to live in Muyenga,” and Zohran Mamdani replies “Oh, I lived in Buziga.

Now, yours truly for two years lived in Konge. My hommies and I -who lived that side of town, used to call ourselves the “East Coast” boys. If you lived in Muyenga, Kabalaga, Konge, Buziga, Munyonyo, Gaba etc you were #EastCoast

Suffice it to say, we are now claiming ‘joint custody’ of Zohran, who ironically, also lives in the East Coast of USA. ‘East Coast’ Buziga to East Coast, New York, game meets game!

Today, that once soft-spoken but curious intern who – according to Angelo Izama (cited in Roduza’s beautiful artcle in Reuters) once tiptoed into the Daily Monitor newsroom, notebook in hand, is staring down the biggest headline of his life – and this time, he is the story. Back then, his job was to chase quotes. Tonight, he might become the quote every newsroom scrambles for: 34-year-old, Muslim, Buziga-raised kid may become #MayorOfNewYorkCity.

From that newsroom in Namuwongo to the blue subway line in Queens, the through-line has always been curiosity and stubborn hope. The boy who had to brief his dad Prof Mamdani every evening on current affairs is now the man about to be the lead item on every bulletin from New York to Namanve. The one who wanted to be a “top reporter” may end up as the “top story” instead.

And Ugandans? From Arua to Zzana, Astoria to the Bronx, they’re holding their breath. Aunties in Boston have already cooked; uncles in Masaka are pretending not to care but quietly refreshing timelines. The “East Coast” crew are drafting captions in advance, just in case: “From Buziga hill to City Hall – Ki ekiriwo, New York City?”

But history doesn’t confirm itself. It needs voters.

So if you’re in #NewYorkCity and you haven’t voted yet, this is your cue. Grab your jacket, your MetroCard, your hopes and your doubts – and head to your polling place. Stand in that line like it’s the Rolex queue at 2 a.m. in Wandegeya. Cast that ballot and help seal this wildly improbable, beautifully Ugandan, thoroughly New York story.

Today, New York writes its headline. Don’t just read it. Be part of it. #voteZohran

*****

ADAPTED FROM TWITTER | The writer is a public health specialist | @OyuluPatrick

