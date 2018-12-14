Dubai firm to boost simsim trade in Northern Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dubai based firm, Robust Trade Links is holding talks with farmers in Acholi and Lango sub-region to boost simsim trade.

The firm wants to buy quality simsim oil seeds directly from the local farmers at prime prices.

Eddy Ssentumbwe, the Robust Trade Links representative in Uganda told URN that the firm is conducting an assessment on the simsim agri-business in the region before signing a Memorandum of Understanding- MoU with targeted farmers.

The Director Partnerships and Resources Mobilization under Uganda National Farmer’s Federation- UNFF Humphrey Mutaasa, has asked simsism farmers to embrace modern production techniques to benefit from the prime prices offered by the company.

Quinto Otim, a farmer and vice chairperson of Lamwo Farmers Association – LFA has lauded the exciting opportunity. Otim challenges the representatives of Robust Trade Links to deliver on their promises to the farmers.

The demand for the simsim commodity still outweighs supply due to reliance on substance farmers. Currently, a kilogram of Sesame goes for Shillings 5,000 up from Shillings 2,600 at farm gate price.

About Robust Trade Links

The company specializes in sourcing the best quality spices of edible seeds and nuts, pulses, cereals and bird seeds from across the globe.

It is one of the leading suppliers of agro commodities and food products to many wholesale traders and companies in the food service, food packaging, bakery and hospitality sector.

Sesame or simsim is an annual herbaceous plant mainly grown in warm areas with little rainfall like Northern Uganda. It takes less than five months to grow depending on the variety, and flowers continuously until harvest.

The benefit of consuming sesame seeds can be seen in the multitude of long-term and short-term advantages it offers. It contains some unique compounds that positively impact health, which is a property that cannot be found in many other seeds.

Overall, sesame facilitates digestion, improves skin and hair health, reduces hypertension, reduces inflammation, prevents cancer and bone diseases, controls diabetes, improves oral health, and improves metabolism.

URN