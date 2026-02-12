Dr Zedriga transferred to Luzira Prison over security concerns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in charge of Northern Uganda, Dr Lina Zedriga, has been transferred to Luzira Maximum Prison’s female section over what authorities describe as “security reasons,” an official at the prison has confirmed.

Dr Zedriga was remanded to Gulu Main Prison on Friday last week by Chief Magistrate Augustine Alule, weeks after she reportedly went missing from her home in Kampala a day after the January 15 general elections. She was charged with incitement to violence contrary to Section 79(1) of the Penal Code Act.

Although she had been remanded to Gulu Main Prison (female section) until February 17, when she is expected to return to the Gulu Magistrate’s Court, Dr Zedriga was transferred over the weekend from Gulu City to Luzira Maximum Prison.

Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine confirmed to Uganda Radio Network on Wednesday that Dr Zedriga is currently in custody at Luzira’s female section. Baine said the NUP leader’s transfer from Gulu was due to security concerns, but declined to provide specific details.

“The reason for her transfer was security, and security is big. I can’t describe it and manage it, but I am giving you the reason, which is written on the warrant of transfer,” Baine said.

He noted that the discretion to transfer prisoners rests with the Commissioner General of Prisons and maintained that the decision was solely based on security grounds.

Baine also dismissed claims that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Uganda Police. Force influenced the transfer.

“The army does not run prisons. The prisons are run by prison officers headed by the Commissioner General of Prisons, and he is the one who sanctions any transfer of prisoners from one place to another,” he said.

Both the police in Aswa West and the UPDF have denied influencing the charges against the 64-year-old former magistrate.

Dr Zedriga had reportedly been missing for nearly a month following the January 15 general election, results that her party rejected.

The Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the winner with 71.65 percent of the vote, securing a seventh term in office.

His closest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the NUP president and a two-time presidential candidate, garnered 27.42 percent of the vote. Kyagulanyi has reportedly remained out of the public eye since the elections.

Since Dr Zedriga’s reappearance before the Gulu Chief Magistrate’s Court last week, several women leaders in Northern Uganda have condemned the charges against her, describing them as trumped up, and have called for her unconditional release.

Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament Betty Aol Ocan told Uganda Radio Network that she is mobilizing other female leaders to visit Dr Zedriga in prison.

***

URN