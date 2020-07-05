Dr Ruth Aceng confirms she will contest in Lira

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has confirmed she will contest in the 2021 elections.

“I am glad to declare that I will be contesting for Woman MP for Lira District under the Ruling Party, NRM,” she said in a video message.

She is currently one of the ex-officio members of parliament who are nominated by the President to The House because they are ministers.

According to the Constitution of Uganda, the Vice-President and Ministers who, if not already elected Members of Parliament, shall be ex-officio members without the right to vote on any issue requiring a vote in Parliament.

