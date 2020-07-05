Monday , July 6 2020
Covid-19 Image

Dr Ruth Aceng confirms she will contest in Lira

The Independent July 5, 2020 Uncategorized 1 Comment

Health minister Aceng. PHOTO VIA @pwatchug

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has confirmed she will contest in the 2021 elections.

“I am glad to declare that I will be contesting for Woman MP for Lira District under the Ruling Party, NRM,” she said in a video message.

She is currently one of the ex-officio members of parliament who are nominated by the President to The House because they are ministers.

According to the Constitution of Uganda, the Vice-President and Ministers who, if not already elected Members of Parliament, shall be ex-officio members without the right to vote on any issue requiring a vote in Parliament.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

One comment

  1. smart education
    July 6, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Let her go and contest, those are signs of locomotive brain disorder🙄

    Reply

