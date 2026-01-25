Dr Flavian Zeija sworn in as Uganda’s new Chief Justice

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the growing collaboration within Uganda’s Judiciary, saying it has played a key role in ensuring stability and improving service delivery in the country. The President made the remarks on Saturday while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Flavian Zeija as the new Chief Justice. The ceremony was held at the President’s country home in Kisozi, Gomba District.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, accompanied the President at the event. In his address, President Museveni reflected on the progress made by the Judiciary since the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came into power. He noted that the NRM’s emphasis on patriotism and socio-economic transformation had enabled the Judiciary and the Executive to work in harmony, strengthening governance and institutional efficiency.

The President also commended the outgoing Chief Justice, His Lordship Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, for his commitment to judicial reforms. He specifically cited efforts to rationalise court operations and streamline procedures, which he said had significantly improved efficiency within the justice system. Museveni further highlighted the Judiciary’s growing emphasis on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), noting that integrating traditional justice mechanisms with formal court processes had helped reduce case backlogs while promoting reconciliation and access to justice.

He also praised Dr Zeija for his firm stance against corruption, describing it as a major obstacle to restoring public confidence in judicial processes. Additionally, the President expressed support for the establishment of a specialised unit to handle government infrastructure-related cases, saying such an initiative would safeguard public investments and accelerate the implementation of national projects.

In his maiden address as Chief Justice, Dr Flavian Zeija acknowledged the weight of leadership in public service and attributed his appointment to God’s grace. He thanked President Museveni for the trust placed in him, noting that this marked his fourth appointment within the Judiciary. Dr Zeija outlined his vision for Uganda’s judicial system, placing emphasis on efficiency, accountability, and timely resolution of cases. He said his administration would focus on strengthening judicial operations, particularly at the magistrates’ courts, while addressing absenteeism and underperformance.

He further underscored the importance of setting clear timelines for case disposal and expanding the use of information and communication technology (ICT) to automate court processes in order to improve monitoring and evaluation. The Chief Justice reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms, which he said are vital in reducing case delays and promoting amicable settlements. He also pledged to prioritise the welfare of judicial officers by ensuring they receive adequate training and institutional support.

Dr Zeija emphasised the need for the Judiciary to adapt to global technological developments, revealing plans to train judges in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence to keep pace with global trends. He further disclosed plans to transform the Industrial Court into a paperless institution, supported by functional laptops and reliable internet connectivity. He stressed that his tenure would be characterised by zero tolerance for corruption, a position he believes will help restore public trust in the Judiciary.

Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, who represented the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, thanked President Museveni for his leadership, which he said has ensured national stability and smooth transitions across Uganda’s institutions. He particularly acknowledged the President’s role in facilitating orderly leadership changes within the Judiciary. The outgoing Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, congratulated President Museveni on his electoral victory, saying it reflected widespread public support. He also praised Dr Zeija for his energetic and hands-on leadership style.

Justice Owiny-Dollo recalled that during his tenure as Principal Judge, Dr Zeija frequently visited courts across the country, enabling him to gain firsthand insight into the challenges faced by judicial officers. Owiny-Dollo, who retired from the Judiciary on Sunday after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70, attributed many of the improvements in the Judiciary during his tenure to increased funding.

He appealed to the government to further enhance the Judiciary’s budget to ensure that every district is staffed with a Chief Magistrate, thereby strengthening access to justice at the grassroots. Before he was appointed Chief Justice, Dr Zeija served as Deputy Chief Justice and Principal Judge, having risen through all judicial ranks since his first appointment as a High Court Judge in 2016.

****

URN