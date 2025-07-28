DR Congo, UN Condemn Deadly ADF Rebel Attack That Killed 43 in Ituri Province

Ituri, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) have strongly condemned a brutal attack carried out by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Komanda, Irumu Territory, Ituri Province, which left 43 civilians dead.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 1:00 a.m., according to survivors.

The assailants targeted locals attending a Catholic Church retreat crusade, ambushing worshippers in the night. Victims were reportedly hacked and shot to death, while the attackers also set fire to the church hall and neighboring homes. Among the dead are 19 women, 15 men, and 9 children.

Since the attack, more than half of Komanda’s population has fled. Residents in neighboring areas—Base, Zunguluka, Umoja, and Ngombenyama—have also fled their homes. Daily life in Komanda has come to a halt, with markets, shops, pharmacies, and churches closed, and farmers afraid to access their gardens for fear of renewed attacks.

Joint forces from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) have since intensified their presence in the area, providing some measure of comfort and security to those who have chosen to stay behind.

In a statement issued by Lieutenant Jules Ngongo Tshikudi, spokesperson for the Ituri Defense Zone, the military command condemned the attack and called on the population to remain vigilant and report any suspicious presence to security forces. He also called for national solidarity in the face of the terror affecting the region. MONUSCO also stated Vivian van de Perre, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Protection and Operations and Acting Head of MONUSCO.

The UN mission described the incident as a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, extended condolences to bereaved families, and reaffirmed its solidarity with the affected communities. MONUSCO further urged Congolese authorities to conduct a full investigation and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. The mission also echoed the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for all foreign armed groups to “unconditionally lay down their arms and return to their countries of origin.”

“These targeted attacks against defenseless civilians, particularly in places of worship, are revolting and contrary to all standards of human rights and international humanitarian law. MONUSCO will continue to act tirelessly alongside the Congolese authorities to protect civilians in accordance with its mandate,” said Vivian van de Perre.

The ADF, an Islamist-linked rebel group with ties to the Islamic State, has long operated in the Uganda-DRC borderlands. Following military pressure from Ugandan forces in 2002, the group relocated its activities into eastern Congo and has since been responsible for the killings of thousands of civilians. Despite the ongoing joint military operation Shujaa by UPDF and FARDC, the ADF continues to launch deadly surprise attacks on civilian populations.

****

URN