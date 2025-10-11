DR Congo reaffirms commitment to political solution to conflict with M23

KINSHASA | Xinhua | The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains firmly committed to seeking a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict in the country’s eastern provinces, a senior official said late Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing, minister of Communication and Media and government spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya, said that, as part of the ongoing peace process, a dialogue between security experts representing the DRC government and representatives of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group will resume “in the coming days” in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

“These discussions aim to advance the conclusion of the peace agreement planned in Doha,” he said, adding that the talks will focus on ceasefire mechanisms and confidence-building measures, including humanitarian issues and the release of detainees, under the facilitation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In July, Kinshasa and the M23 signed in Doha the Declaration of Principles, a roadmap calling for the launch of negotiations no later than Aug. 8 and the conclusion of a peace accord before Aug. 18, a timetable that has already lapsed.

Since January, the M23 has seized several key cities, including Goma and Bukavu, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, more than 27.8 million people in the DRC face food insecurity, while over 7 million are internally displaced, many of them multiple times. ■