DR Congo president to host talks with local militia groups

Kinshasa, DRC | Xinhua | President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi will chair Friday in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, a consultative meeting with the local militia groups in DRC, confirmed late Thursday by the DRC president’s office.

The decision was made at a mini peace summit, which brought together several Heads of States from the East African Community (EAC) Thursday in Nairobi, according to the DRC president’s office, adding that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will provide logistical support for the consultations Friday.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Thursday the mini peace summit with Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of DRC, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi over the insecurity caused by militia groups in the region and especially eastern DRC.

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, represented President Paul Kagame at the summit.

The eastern part of the DRC has been troubled for decades by multiple militia groups, in particular rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and those of the March 23 Movement (M23), common nightmare for countries in the region.

*****

Xinhua