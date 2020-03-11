DP sets new dates for delegates conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party has announced new dates for its delegate’s conference. This follows a petition filed by the party’s youth league and women’s league seeking inclusion of youth and women in the party’s elections.

The conference which was supposed to take place on July 25th to 27th in Gulu will now be held from May 1st to 5th.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Tuesday, the DP presidential press secretary Fred Mwesigwa said that the conference will receive and consider various reports, set terms for the party’s participation in the proposed 2021 opposition electoral coalition, consider constitutional amendments and elect the National Executive Committee.

Mwesigwa says the National Executive Committee will appoint an interim elections committee to ensure a transparent and credible electoral process.

“To ensure a transparent and credible process, the National Executive Committee will appoint an interim Elections Committee. This committee will be a team of distinguished and independent-minded party members to handle the election of members of the National Executive Committee.” Mwesigwa said.

Mwesigwa warned that issues of the coalition should not be mixed up with issues the party’s internal building efforts stressing that for the time being, the party is focused on rebuilding its party structures.

Gerald Siranda, the party’s secretary-general stressed that no member will be accepted to attend the National Delegates conference without accreditation from the party’s secretary-general.

We decided that if you don’t have accreditation, you stop at Karuma, you don’t exceed.

DP has suspended its national delegate’s conference three times as a result of insufficient funds and the overwhelming number of petitions from the grassroots polls.

URN