DP NEC members fear EALA party primaries could split party

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are fears that the concluded primaries in which the Democratic Party’s Secretary-General Gerald Siranda was elected as the party’s flag bearer for the East African Legislative Assembly-EALA could split the party.

Richard Ssebamala, the DP deputy in charge of diaspora affairs and MP for Bukoto Central said that he has received information that members are planning to leave the party following the defeat of Babirye Kabanda who had contested with Siranda in the primaries.

Last week, Kabanda, the party’s National Treasurer said that the party members from Buganda betrayed her and voted for Dr. Siranda who obtained 24 votes against her 22 votes. Kabanda rallied her supporters to shun party activities, a move seen as likely to split the party.

In 2020, several members of the Democratic Party left to join the National Unity Platform-NUP.

Ssebamala has asked DP members not to be divided by Kabanda’s statements of being betrayed by Buganda NEC members. He says despite having supported Kabanda and she lost, Kabanda’s statements are unfortunate.

He says that the members need to understand the party’s principles and constitution and stand by them despite all odds because the party matters more than individuals.

