Dortmund hit with challenges from every angle

Berlin, Germany | XINHUA | Borussia Dortmund seems to be increasingly trapped in a challenging atmosphere endangering its goals. As if the banning of the stadium’s fans isn’t causing enough difficulties, the Black and Yellows are suffering from self-inflicted trouble spots.

The 2012 German Champion seems to have lost control over several vital topics.

Instead of working in unison to challenge the country’s top club Bayern Munich and play a significant role in international competitions, growing unrest is taking hold of the entire club.

Discussions about the future of coach Lucien Favre, the value of team-captain Marco Reus, the team’s development, and the damaged relationship with its fans seem to be affecting the team’s progress.

Ahead of the side’s encounter against newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld this Saturday, it doesn’t seem enough to consider the latest inconsistent results.

Placed third, only one point behind table leaders RB Leipzig, not much seems to be already lost in the national campaign. A similar picture can be drawn in the Champions League group stage with one victory and one defeat.

COACH UNDER FIRE

Instead of setting a signal by extending the contract with 62-year-old Favre (2021), the club’s leaders announced they would not start talking about the Swiss’s future before the winter break or next spring.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and managing director Michael Zorc don’t seem entirely convinced of Favre is the right man to lift the team to a higher level despite the squad containing several of Europe’s most promising footballers.

Media reports speak about growing doubts and a possible end of the coach’s engagement at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose, Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann and Salzburg coach Jesse March are mentioned as possible successors.

Pundits are also asking to what extent Favre is fed up with all discussions about him.

CAPTAIN REUS

The 31-year-old seems to be injury-prone and is often sidelined for long periods of the season. Club leaders and Favre are forced to defend the club icon and explain his value as a leader and identification figure.

Fans feel the former German international Mats Hummels could well be the better captain.

Reus is growingly frustrated about not being able to be out on the pitch more often.

FANS UNREST

Under normal conditions, Dortmund boasts the largest average attendance in Europe. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the club can’t count on the unique atmosphere in their games.

A growing number of supporters doubt the club’s progress under Favre.

Critical comments followed the club’s public letter containing complaints about the latest government decision to ban fans due to rapidly growing infections numbers.

Some supporters said the club isn’t paying enough respect to the country’s problems but insists on a special status for professional football.

CHALLENGE BAYERN

Borussia doesn’t seem to get anywhere with its plans to catch-up to Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig seems on its way to outstripping Dortmund as the country’s number two.

Despite a budget and turnover far below Bayern’s, Dortmund is still setting its sights on attacking the Bavarians but is far off doing so.

