Dokolo district NRM chairperson, secretary on the run over mismanagement of funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party chairperson Dokolo and administrative secretary are on the run for allegedly mismanaging party funds.

The over 80 Million Shillings was meant to facilitate party flag bearers for the local council and youth elections.

Beatrice Molly Abang and John Baptist Otoke, the administrative secretary of NRM are being accused of swindling the money and failing to communicate to both the flag bearers and party officials in the office of the National chairperson.

Last week, the party leadership ordered for the arrest of the two party officials following complaints by the flag bearers who criticized the party for not supporting them during their campaigns.

Hajat Medina Naham, the party’s director of finance says that she has directed the police to hunt for the two officials.

Joel Opota, the LC III flag bearer for Dokolo town council explains that his attempts to get funding from the party were futile as both the chairperson and secretary kept telling them there is no guideline for the money they received.

In Busoga, George Kintu, the NRM region coordinator is also on the run for allegedly swindling 354 Million Shillings meant to facilitate the party’s agents during the January 14th elections.

Each of the two agents who had been assigned to protect Museveni’s votes at the different polling stations were supposed to receive 100,000 Shillings. However, they neither received half their pay nor anything.

Some of the agents from the districts of Kamuli and Iganga have since declined to handover declaration of results forms until they are paid.

Kintu is further faulted of tasking each of the district coordinators to pay him five million Shillings which he termed as a kickback to his bosses.

Farouk Kirunda, an information officer at the NRM secretariat says that the party is investigating the allegations.

The Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako says that district coordinators have since recorded statements over the matter.

******

URN