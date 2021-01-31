DNA: Uganda Police profiles 800 hardcore criminals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has profiled 853 repeated offenders also known as serial criminals across the country.

The profiles include the photos, DNA samples and case records of serial criminals in various parts of the country.

Although the profiled criminals are drawn from various parts of the country, the source said close to 600 are in Kampala Metropolitan area that covers Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

The profiles, according to sources, were generated by the Directorates of Criminal Investigations led by Grace Akullo, Information and Communication Technology-ICT led by Felix Baryamwisaki and Forensic Science led by Andrew Mubiru.

“Majority of the suspects have been involved in more than five cases of robbery, theft, kidnap and murders. Kampala City has the biggest number of profiled suspects of gun violence and robbery,” source said.

Andrew Mubiru, the acting Director of Forensic Science confirmed the ongoing profiling of suspects. He, however, did not divulge details of the profiled suspects and cases they have repeatedly committed.

Although, Mubiru whose directorate took lead in obtaining and recording the DNA samples of the profiled suspects divulge, Uganda Radio Network –URN has learnt that most of the profiled serial criminals are members of the 28 criminal gangs that have were dismantled with the help of the military in the last two years.

Young Mulo among first to be profiled

One of the suspects, who have been profiled alongside his accomplices, is Aloysius Tamale alias Patrick Sekyewa aka alias Young Mulo.

Tamale and his group are connected to the murder of 22 Boda-boda riders. Sources at CID headquarters in Kibuli named some of the riders allegedly killed by Tamale’s gang as Abdallah Nsubuga who was killed on January 21, 2019 in Kizungu zone Makindye, Emmanuel Galete killed March 13, 2019, at Salama Road and Damiano Sekalaba April 24, 2019, near Country Club Makindye.

Other Boda-boda riders allegedly killed by Tamale’s group are Tom Malaba who was killed on June 2, 2019, at Makindye, Godfrey Nkata on June 3rd at Makindye and unidentified rider of UEW 256G motorcycles killed on May 29, 2019, in Makindye.

The accomplices in Tamale’s profile include Umar Senyonga, Bob Mubale alias Ben Musoga, Majidu Bandiho alias Kagame and John Bosco Mugisha alias Mukiga. Joint security forces arrested Tamale and his accomplices in 2019 after they were captured by CCTV cameras strangling Derrick Mulindwa, a Boda-boda rider. The group is battling murder and aggravated robbery charges in court.

“Another serial suspect who has been profiled is Kasolo Kopriano alias Arsenal. He is the leader of the gang that was being hired to kidnap and kill people in Kampala. He has six other accomplices who have also been profiled. The group has been charged and remanded on various offences,” a source at DFS said.

Kasolo’s gang is among others accused of orchestrating the double murder of social services worker, Maria Nagirinya and her part-time driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa. The group was tracked and arrested by CMI and police in 2019. They are charged with murder, robbery and kidnap.

Police have also profiled three Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF deserters namely; Stanley Muluta alias Frank Jjumba, Emma Onen Ochan and Denis Mwanguhya. The trio is accused of killing over a dozen mobile money operators.

The deserters are accused of among other robberies and killings in Nateete, Zzana, Makindye, Mbale and Masaka. In Natete Church Zone, the group attacked a couple returning from their mobile money shop and fired random bullets that killed Rafael Walugembe, a former student of Nkozi University.

Muluta, Onen and Mwanguhya robbed Shillings16m from Nalukwago Sanyu, a mobile money operator whom they trailed from Natete up to Kitende Cell A zone along Entebbe Road. The trio also shot and killed Harriet Nalwadda and her employee, Moreen Nakabubi on June 10, 2019, at their mobile money shop in Zzana.

****

URN