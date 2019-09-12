Disastrous wet day for Uganda at Pro Golf Open, only 5 make cut

Uganda Pro Open Leader-board

➡ Muthiya Madalitso 🇿🇲 72 66 (-6)

➡ Charamba Tongoona 🇿🇼 70 71 (-3)

➡ Mazibuko Irvin Thato 🇿🇦 68 73 (-3)

➡ Rizwan Charani 🇰🇪 75 67 (-2)

➡ Meyer Breyten 🇿🇼 75 67 (-2)

Best placed Ugandans

➡ Abraham Ainamani 🇺🇬 73 72 (+1)

➡ Onito Opio 🇺🇬 75 73 (+4)

DAY 3 draw

Kigo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Former champions Deo Akope and Vincent Byamukama failed to make the cut as home players struggled on a rainy day two, of the four-day Professional Round of the 2019 Uganda Open on Thursday.

Only five Ugandans have made it into contention for the final two days as the search for the lion’s share of the $50,000 cash prize intensified on a wet and windy Thursday at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course. The Uganda Open cut was set at 8-over par, capturing the top 30 players and ties.

The five who made the top 30 are Abraham Ainamani, Opio Onito Jnr, Phillip Kasozi plus amateurs Rodell Gaita and Denis Asaba. The Kenyans struggled too, with only 13 of a record 37 who entered, remaining in contention.

It was however another former champion Muthiya Madalitso from Zambia who surged into the overall lead after matching the course record 66 strokes, that was set by Ugandan amateur Ronald Otile a week ago.

” I am happy with my score today. I did not drop a shot on any hole. I am also impressed by the course and also the field, and believe this tournament can grow bigger with players come from far and wide in Africa and elsewhere,” said Madalitso.

He said his game plan for Rd 3 and 4 is to play par and take care of the pressure that comes with playing in the pressure group.

South African ace Irvin Mazibuko Thato who had set the early pace with four-under 68 on Wednesday, is tied second with Charamba Tongoona from Zimbabwe, at three under par, after 36 holes.

The Open this year is Uganda’s first Safari Pro Tour event. It comes along with a $50,000 prize for winners, and qualifying points for the prestigious Kenya Open.

Defending champion Dismas Indiza from Kenya last year took home sh41 million, but is this time way off the pace, having narrowly made the cut.

The other Safari Tour events of the 12 in East Africa are scheduled for Entebbe next month, and next year at the Kitante UGC Open. (see full list bottom)

THAT’S HOW YOU DO IT:

Day two Leader at #UGopen19, Madalitso Muthiya, from Zambia in action at the Castle Lite Uganda Golf Pro Open at @lvictoriaserena. pic.twitter.com/VJhSY6uysY — Castle Lite Uganda (@CastleLiteUg) September 12, 2019

The event marks the climax of an amazing three weeks of Uganda Open action that started with the Ladies, then Amateur, to the Professionals now. Nile Breweries under their brand Castle Lite, are the anchor sponsors of the Open. Co-sponsors are Absa, UTB, Minet, Pepsi, NTV Uganda, DSTV, Serena Hotels, Timecop security, Isuzu, Britam Insurance and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The pro event will see players from 19 different countries including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Seychelles, Swaziland, USA, Spain and Portugal battle for the $50,000 cash prizes.

PAST UGANDA PRO OPEN WINNERS

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (Rwanda)

2011 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vincent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza

Safari Tour Calendar 2019/20

❇Event 1 Nyali Golf and Country Club 24th – 28th August 2019 (DONE)

❇Event 2 Uganda Open (Lake Victoria Serena) 10th – 14th September 2019

❇Event 3 Royal Nairobi Golf Club 12th – 16th October 2019

❇Event 4 Entebbe Open (Entebbe Golf Club) 30th Oct – 2nd Nov 2019

❇Event 5 Rwanda Open (Kigali Golf Club) 6th – 9th November 2019

❇Event 6 Great Rift Valley Golf Club 23rd – 27th November 2019

❇Event 7 Muthaiga Golf Club 14th – 18th December 2019

❇Event 8 Thika Greens 4th – 8th January 2020

❇Event 9 Sigona Golf Club 25th – 29th January 2020

❇Event 10 Kitante Open (Uganda Golf Club) 12th – 15th February 2020

❇Event 11 Karen Country Club 22nd -26th February 2020

❇Event 12 Tanzania Open (Kiligolf) TBC

➡ 2019 Magical Kenya Open, Karen Country Club, 12th – 15th March 2020

