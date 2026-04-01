Digital Talk journalist remanded to Luzira over fake news involving Janet Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Arnold Anthony Mukose, a journalist at Digital Talk online television, has appeared before the court on charges of publishing false and distressing news about the death of First Lady Janet Museveni and was remanded to Luzira Prison. Mukose was arrested over the weekend as he exited Metro FM following a radio talk show. Security operatives, reportedly from the Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force (JATT), searched his home in Lukuli Nanganda before detaining him at Old Kampala Police Division.

At 2:00 pm, Mukose appeared before Grade One Magistrate Ivan Maloba at the Law Development Centre Court. The state prosecution, led by Rachel Namutebi, stated that between the 26th and 29th of this month, Mukose and others, still at large, knowingly and unlawfully published fake news on the Digital Talk channel, claiming that First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni had died.

The charge sheet further alleged that Mukose knowingly sent, transmitted, or caused a false and distressing message about the First Lady’s death on those dates. Grade One Magistrate Maloba explained that broadcasting fake news violates the Uganda Communications Commission Act 2019, particularly Section 110(e). Mukose pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mukose’s legal team, led by Kato Tumusiime and Kakulu Tumusiime, applied for bail, which the magistrate initially accepted. However, state prosecutor Namutebi requested additional time to verify the credentials of the sureties, including their residences and National Identity Cards.

The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the matter to 14 April 2026, remanding Mukose to Luzira Prison to allow the state to complete its verification.