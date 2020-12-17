DIGITAL IMPACT: Stanbic scoops three awards

📌Digital Impact Awards Africa

➡ Best Bank on Social Media

➡ Card Payment Excellence award

➡ Digital Powered Campaign (National School Championships)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank Uganda has won awards in three categories at the 2020 Digital Impact Awards Africa that were in the past week held in Kampala.

The bank took the ‘Cards Payment Excellence’ award, ‘Best Brand on Social Media’ award (for financial services, telecom and IT), and the Digital Powered Campaign Excellence award in reference to this year’s Stanbic National Schools Championship that was finalized online amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anne Juuko, the Stanbic Chief Executive said, “The bank is grateful to all its staff and customers who have always supported their continued effort in changing the face of the country’s banking sector.

“Now more than ever, the bank is dedicated to digitizing all its customer products and services to make them remotely accessible and more relevant to the financial needs of our customers with the aim of providing a comprehensive and seamless customer experience, reduce cash dependency and drive financial inclusion,” she said.

“With our digital platform, individuals can now open accounts online and access up to Ushs200 million unsecured loans in real time using their mobile phones,” Juuko noted, adding that “The Stanbic website has been revamped to become customer centric with rich information on financial literacy and user friendly to enable individuals, businesses and corporates to carry out all financial transactions and make payments at the comfort of their homes.”

She noted that customers using Stanbic social media platforms have enjoyed exceptional customer service experience from a dedicated social care team who have attended to their queries and complaints, and responded to them within minutes of first contact.

Juuko added, “We have acquired over ten thousand accounts opened via our Facebook and LinkedIn platforms thus transforming our client onboarding journey and banking service model. This digital offering has also promoted easy and safe banking practices.”

Recently Stanbic launched an upgraded VISA ‘tap and go’ contactless card with the latest technological application to ease and expedite transactions process from cash to electronic, provide innovative payment and enhance the adaptation of fintech in the banking sector.

The bank has also invested over UGX3 billion in developing sustainable programmes that grow and benefit individuals who can create positive impact on their communities, she said.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector, Juuko said the bank continued to have conversation on personal growth and development through Facebook live discussion to transform the next generation of the unique live opportunities available to them.

Juuko added, “Through the National Schools Championship initiative, Stanbic Bank has inspired excellence among secondary school students by not only sharpening their critical thinking skills, but most importantly skilling the students out of the classroom with financial literacy, life skills and entrepreneurship aimed at empowering the job creators of tomorrow.”

The Digital Impact Awards Africa were organized December 11 by HiPipo in partnership with Mojaloop Foundation, Level One Project and UNCDF under the theme ‘Collaboration to advance safety and security towards sustainable financial inclusion’.

These awards recognize top financial performers, the organizers wanted to highlight individual, business and corporate entities that have adopted the use of innovative medium and advance technology in their day-to-day operations to drive financial inclusion and promote access to financial services.