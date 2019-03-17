dfcu launches asset financing promo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu bank has partnered with MAC East Africa Limited and Insurance Company of East Africa to launch an asset financing campaign that will see customers purchase the latest Isuzu mu-X 2018 at a special offer price.

Officials said on March 05 in Kampala that the current market price for the luxury SUV is US$60,000 but for a period of three months, with dfcu’s asset financing campaign, customers will own it at a 5% discounted rate.

Ronald Ssonko, dfcu’s asset finance manager said that one can pay US$999 monthly along with comprehensive insurance and motor service for 12 months from ICEA.