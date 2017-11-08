DFCU gives Vipers Sh300 million sponsorship boost

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | DFCU bank has joined the list of Vipers’ football club sponsors, handing them a Sh300 million boost for the next two years.

Speaking at a press conference at the bank’s headquarters today (Nov.8), William Sekabembe, the bank’s chief of business and executive director said this sponsorship is part of the bank’s corporate social investment aimed at developing talent and the game of football in Uganda.

Sekabembe said they chose Vipers Sports Club because of its rich history in terms of winning trophies and producing football stars that have gone out to play for other professional clubs beyond Uganda. He also said that the club scooped the deal because of its support to communities in some parts of Kampala in addition to having a strong management structure.

“There is no other better partner we would have chosen other than Vipers,” he said.

DFCU joins Roofings, St Mary’s Kitende and Hima Cement who already sponsor the Bunamwaya based club.

Lawrence Mulindwa, the Club’s president said DFCU’s support to Vipers is a win for football in Uganda. He said that they will protect “this marriage” with good discipline and integrity. “I know it is quite risky dealing with football but we will provide you with total quality football and value for money,” Mulindwa said.

First formed in 1978 as Bunamwaya FC, it transformed to Vipers FC and has been in Uganda’s Premier football league for the past 10 years. Since then the club has managed to win two premier League titles in 2010 and 2015. The club employs 250 people currently.