dfcu Bank rethinks SME lending with instant, paperless Mobi Loan solution

Q&A with Isaac Bigirwa, Head of Cards and Payments, dfcu Bank

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In an era where speed and convenience are everything, dfcu Bank has introduced a game-changing solution for Uganda’s small business owners. The dfcu SME Mobi Loan, launched in June 2025, offers fast, unsecured financing through fully digital channels, removing the barriers of paperwork, collateral, and long turnaround times.

Accessible via dfcu’s USSD solution; 240#, the dfcu Quick App, and the bank’s website, this short-term loan facility is designed to meet the urgent working capital needs of SMEs, with loan amounts ranging from sh250,000 to sh5 million disbursed within minutes.

To understand more about the innovation, its impact, and what it signals for digital finance in Uganda, The Independent spoke with Isaac Bigirwa, Head of Cards and Payments at dfcu Bank.

QUESTION: What makes the SME Mobi Loan different from traditional SME lending options?

ANSWER: The biggest difference is in speed and simplicity. The dfcu SME Mobi Loan is completely digital; no forms, no queues, and no collateral. Business owners can apply and receive funds in just a few minutes using their mobile phone. It’s a fast, responsive solution for SMEs who need to plug a cash gap, restock inventory, or cover urgent expenses without the delay of traditional loan processing.

Q: Why was launching a digital SME loan a priority for dfcu this year?

A: The SME sector drives much of Uganda’s economy, but many small businesses struggle to access timely financing. Our goal was to ease the lending process and offer a mobile-first experience that matches how today’s entrepreneurs operate. The dfcu SME Mobi Loan is a key part of our digital strategy and reflects our commitment to accessible, practical banking.

Q: How does the application process work? Who qualifies?

A: Any existing dfcu SME customer with an active business account and consistent transaction activity is eligible. Once pre-approved, customers can apply via 240#, the dfcu Quick App, or our website and receive funds instantly. There’s no paperwork involved, and they don’t need airtime to complete the USSD process.

Q: What makes this product ideal for SMEs in Uganda?

A: It’s designed around the realities of running a business in Uganda. Speed is critical, and simplicity is everything. Entrepreneurs can access loans in minutes, at any time of day, and in the language they’re comfortable with because our USSD flow is multilingual. The loan amount range is broad enough to support a variety of needs, from restocking goods to covering urgent cash flow gaps. And because it’s mobile-based, it’s available wherever the customer is.

Q: How does this product fit into dfcu’s broader vision for SMEs?

A: It fits perfectly. Our long-term strategy is focused on financial inclusion, digital empowerment, and enabling business growth. The SME Mobi Loan allows us to onboard and support even the smallest enterprises, many of which are new to formal credit. As these businesses grow, we can graduate them into higher, long-term facilities. It’s a complete credit journey; from startup needs to scale-up solutions.

Q: What’s the customer feedback been like so far?

A: The reception has been fantastic. Customers love how easy and fast it is. For many, it’s their first digital loan experience, and they’re impressed with how seamless the process is. Uptake has been strong, particularly among traders and service-based businesses. It’s clear that this kind of product meets a very real need.

Q: Does dfcu offer a similar Mobi Loan option for individuals?

A: Yes, absolutely. Our Mobi Loan for individual customers has been active for some time now. It offers the same core benefits including digital access, instant approval, and real-time disbursement and serves the personal banking segment. Whether it’s for emergency needs or bridging daily cash shortfalls, it’s been well received. The SME Mobi Loan is essentially an extension of this success, adapted for business customers.

Q: What message do you have for SMEs still hesitant to adopt digital credit?

A: I’d encourage them to try it: it’s safe, secure, and designed for convenience. The dfcu SME Mobi Loan puts power in the hands of the business owner. It’s a fast, flexible solution for urgent needs, with no red tape. And most importantly, it reflects our belief that when businesses grow, communities thrive. We’re committed to going further together with every SME in Uganda.