Development partners demand immediate appointment of IGG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Development Partners with Anti-Corruption Agencies in the country have expressed concern about the delayed appointment of a substantive Inspector General of Government.

This was carried in their statement presented by the United States Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown during the National Anti-corruption Conference 2020 at Sheraton Hotel. The Conference was held on Wednesday as the world marks the International Anti-corruption Day under the theme ‘Promoting Social Accountability through Active Citizenry’.

“We have concerns that in the absence of an Inspector General, the office of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) can neither undertake new investigations nor prosecute new matters or finalize cases,” she said.

The ambassador said that development partners were calling upon the President to appoint swiftly a new IGG as a demonstrable sign of commitment to the Anti-Corruption fight.

In response, Mariam Wangadya, the Deputy IGG commended the support by the development partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) by appealing for a new substantive IGG.

She, however, noted that there was no crisis at the Inspectorate of Government saying that work was going on normally. Wangadya said that they continue to receive and investigate corruption cases and carry out inspections among others.

Wangadya said that the President was fully aware of the vacant position.

On Tuesday, Deputy IGG George Bamugemereire said that there are certain things they can’t do in the absence of the IGG. The function, mandate and authority of the IG are provided for in Chapter 13 of the Constitution.

The IG is mandated with the responsibility of eliminating corruption, abuse of authority and public office through investigating or causing investigation, arrest or cause arrest, prosecution, issuing orders and directions during investigations, inspect premises or property among others.

The Constitution provides that the IG shall comprise of the IGG and two Deputies appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament. It also states that one of the appointees shall be a person qualified to be appointed a judge of the High Court.

In the absence of the IGG, Bamugemereire said that they can’t sign charge sheets, which require the consent of the IGG and that currently, all charge sheets are being forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) who has powers to prosecute.

He explained that the Inspectorate only carries out investigations and submit the papers to the DPP for approval. Bamugemereire also noted that the Appointment Board of the IG, which is supposed to be chaired by the IGG is dysfunctional.

He, however, emphasized that they continue to carry out investigations, analyze cases, issue reports, directives and orders.

The office of the IGG fell vacant on July 5, 2020, following the expiry of the contract of Justice Irene Mulyagonja after serving for eight years. She was immediately appointed to the Court of Appeal.

********

URN