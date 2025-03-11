Deputy Chief Justice launches Court of Appeal in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Flavian Zeija, on Monday launched the Court of Appeal in Mbale to bring judicial services closer to the people of the Eastern region. The court will operate at the Mbale High Court building.

This move aims to reduce the burden of traveling long distances to Kampala for appeal services, where 26 cases will be heard Monday through Wednesday this week from the Eastern region. He said the cases to be heard would be presided over by Lady Justice Irene Mulyagonja, Lady Justice Margaret Tibulya, and Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi.

The cause list, signed by the Court’s Deputy Registrar, indicates that out of the 26 appeals scheduled for hearing, murder convictions have the highest number of appeals with 11 cases. Defilement follows with 10 cases, while murder and aggravated robbery each have two, rape has two, and grievous harm has one appeal.

Justice Zeija emphasized that this initiative not only extends services to the people but also facilitates the swift handling of cases, particularly election petitions, as the country approaches election time. Lady Justice Margaret Apiny, the Head of Mbale High Court Circuit, welcomed the Justices and noted that Mbale has a caseload of 4,007.

She thanked stakeholders for their efforts and commended advocates for their professionalism, saying there have been no complaints against them. Lady Justice Apiny also thanked the Uganda Prisons Service for always providing accurate lists of prisoners. She noted that the session is timely as it brings justice closer to the people, and the disposal of the 26 cases scheduled for the session will be a significant achievement.

Ms. Tumuhaise Rose, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), thanked the Judiciary for rolling out the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS), saying that it has made the filing of submissions easier and faster. She, however, asked that the DPP be allowed to appeal lenient sentences and raised concerns about the Court of Appeal reducing sentences of appellants, urging that where they cannot be increased, they should at least be maintained.

Residents Sam Wanambwa and Stephen Mupuya of Mbale City expressed their gratitude for the court, highlighting the challenges of traveling to Kampala for appeal services.”Some individuals had been denied justice due to the distance and costs associated with accessing the Court of Appeal in Kampala,” a resident said.

This development is part of the Judiciary’s efforts to decentralize its services and enhance access to justice for all citizens. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in other regions, with plans to establish Court of Appeal branches in Mbarara and Gulu districts.

URN