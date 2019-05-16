Denmark launches UGX 161 billion initiative for Northern Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Danish International Development Agency – DANIDA under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark has launched a 161 billion shillings support nine initiative selected districts of Acholi and West Nile sub regions.

Dubbed Northern Uganda Resilience Initiative (NURI), the four-year project was rolled out in 2018 and will run until 2022. It aims at enhancing resilience and equitable economic development among refugees and their hosts.

The main beneficiaries are over 4000 smallholder farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises within agri-business, including refugee and their host communities in selected districts of Lamwo, Kitgum, Agago, Zombo, Pawach, Nebbi, Moyo and Adjumani.

Majbrit Holm Jakobsen, the Head of Mission at the Royal Danish Embassy of Denmark in Uganda said NURI is one of the eight programs within DANIDA portfolio allocated the largest budget allocation to deliver the desired results.

Majbrit who was speaking at the launch of the program on Tuesday at Palabek Ogili sub county in Lamwo district said they will focus on climate smart agriculture, water resource management and opening up community access roads among others.

Other components of the program include; increased income and employment through socially responsible investments in improved productivity, quality and value addition in agri-businesses and among smallholder farmers.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Kwiyucwiny who officiated at the function emphasized that development partners should emulate the DANIDA intervention to make positive impact on the lives of people in northern Uganda.

Minister Kwiyucwiny appealed to the program implementers to put the money into proper use.

Denmark and Uganda have been close development partners for three decades. Through the years, Denmark has provided support within the areas of education, health, roads, water & sanitation, climate change, agriculture, private sector development and trade, and good governance.

