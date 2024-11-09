Democrats blame Biden for Harris’ election loss

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | Democrats are blaming President Joe Biden for the election loss of the party’s presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the sharpest criticism asserts that the party had “lied to its supporters about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness” until a disastrous television debate with Donald Trump, which prompted Biden to exit the race in July. That meant that Harris, who stepped in as the Democratic contender, had just three months to campaign.

The party “needs a complete reboot,” hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said.

“The party lied to the American people about the cognitive health and fitness of the president,” he said.

He also lamented that the party didn’t hold a primary to replace Biden.

The vote tally has not yet officially ended, but US news media estimated that Republican candidate Donald Trump already garnered 277 electoral votes, which is enough to win. He has already declared himself as the 47th US president. House Speaker Mike Johnson has referred to him as president-elect, and Trump has already started getting congratulations from foreign leaders.