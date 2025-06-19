Delays, irregularities mar youth elections in Luwero and Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The election of village youth committees has been delayed across several polling stations in Luwero and Masaka districts, with reports of late arrivals, missing registers, and allegations of voter manipulation. According to the Electoral Commission guidelines, the polls were scheduled to start at 9:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. Eligible voters are youths aged 18 to 30, listed on the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Youth Register.

However, by 11:00 am, elections had not commenced in many villages in Luwero and Masaka. In Luwero Town Council, Emmanuel Nsubuga, the Elections Supervisor for the National Unity Platform (NUP), said youths turned up at polling stations by 9:00 am, but polling officials were nowhere to be seen. He added that confusion ensued in some zones after polling stations were relocated without prior notice to the agents.

At New Africa Primary School, Luwero Islamic Primary School, and Luwero Secondary School polling stations, electoral officials kept the gates locked, saying they would only open after conducting a roll call to verify eligible voters.

The contest in Kiwogozi Zone, Luwero Town Council, is particularly tight between Kintu John (NRM) and Yusuf Kiggundu (NUP), both vying for the position of Village Youth Committee Chairperson. Kiggundu has accused his rival of voter bribery, alleging Kintu was giving Shs 10,000 to voters. Kintu has denied the allegations.

Police have been deployed in Kiwogozi to prevent possible clashes between rival camps. Aminah Namaganda Ssempa, the Electoral Commission Supervisor for Luwero Town Council, said voter verification began at 11:00am, and voting would proceed thereafter. She explained that gates were closed to allow only eligible voters in and avoid interference from unregistered individuals.

Meanwhile, in several villages in Luwero, many NRM candidates are running unopposed after the opposition reportedly failed to field candidates. Denes Sekabira, MP for Katikamu North, claimed that some NUP aspirants were deliberately sidelined during nominations to favor NRM candidates.

In Masaka, opposition leaders also cried foul. Francis Kimuli, the NUP Mobilisation Secretary for Masaka District, accused the Electoral Commission of withholding access to the youth registers, which left many opposition candidates unable to verify their voter base.

Kimuli further alleged that names of known opposition supporters were deleted during register updates to prevent them from standing or voting.

Michael Mulindwa Nnakumusana, the Democratic Front Coordinator for Masaka City, said some opposition candidates struggled to locate their polling stations due to lack of prior access to the registers. He accused some returning officers of inventing irregular procedures to block opposition participation.

However, Herman Muwuya, the Masaka NRM District Chairperson, dismissed the allegations, saying the opposition was peddling malice after failing to mobilize viable candidates in several areas. Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi called on the youth to remain calm during the village-level elections. “Line up, vote, and promote unity,” Byabakama urged on Wednesday.

URN