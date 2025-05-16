DEFILEMENT: 36-year-old Okello gets 36 years in jail

Kaberamaido , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for aggravated defilement.

Jonathan Okello, a resident of Onyal A village, Aperikira Sub County, Kaberamaido District, was convicted for luring his 16-year-old niece into sexual intercourse while knowing that he is HIV positive.

According to the court records, the victim told her mother what Okello had done to her, prompting the mother to report the matter to the police. An examination by a police surgeon found that the toddler’s private parts were bruised and had a tear because of forceful penetration.

Justice Boniface Wamala stated that although Okello denied the charges, the court considered testimonies from the victim’s parents and police witnesses. Justice Wamala also said that Okello’s defense, that he did not know the victim, was dishonest and unconvincing.

Justice Wamala ruled that Okello will serve 36 years and 10 months after deducting the five years and three months he has already spent on remand.

