Cwinya-ai, Kabasweka lead Uganda at Africa Amateur Championship in Johannesburg

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Royal Johannesburg Golf Course will be a hive of activity this week when the continent’s best talent descend upon South Africa for what promises to be a compelling Africa Amateur Championship tournament. It will run from February 4-7. Uganda is due to be represented by nine golfers.

Such is the prestige and worthiness of the competition that all expenses of the golfer, including their flights, accommodation and feeding while in Johannesburg is to be taken care of by R&A.

Uganda’s men’s team will have Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Reagan Akena, Joseph Kasozi and Titus Okwong. Others are Abdallah Kakooza, Elton Thembo and Lawrence Walakira. The Uganda Golf Union (UGU) in the same vein has facilitated the visa process for all team members while also handling the logistical requirements of their practice rounds on various courses.

Leading the ladies’ charge will be Peace Kabasweka together with Meron Kyomugisha.

The selection of the aforementioned names is based on their World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) as of October 29, 2025. The men’s championship will feature 72 golfers in a four-day stroke play event where a cut will be enforced after 36 holes.

The ladies will meanwhile have a field of 21 competitors. They will duel in a 54-hole contest, but there will be no cut. Should one of Kabasweka or Kyomugisha triumph, they will receive exemptions for the 2026 Johannesburg Ladies Open. The men’s champion will be rewarded with a slot at the Investec South African Open Championship, the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions and the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026.

Part of the thrill of the Africa Amateur Championship is that golfers caddy for themselves. That means that all competitors must tee off in the finest physical and mental shape. Cwinya-ai is realistic when discussing his chances at Royal Johannesburg.

“I want to have a better finish,” Cwinya-ai, who is competing in his third edition, said. “My target is to work hard to finish in the top 15. But I also want to be the top performer among the East Africans who will be competing.

The reigning Uganda Open champion has never played Royal Johannesburg before, but he says he observes from the reports and reviews about the course, Leopard Creek where they played in Mpumalanga last year, was tougher.

UGU boss Jackson Were has confidence in both teams. “As the Union, we have a feeling that our SA-bound golferss will give pride to our flag,” he noted,

SOURCE: UGU MEDIA