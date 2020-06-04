CURFEW: Security deployed in Kampala to protect stranded passengers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Joint security task force team has resolved to deploy in both the taxi and bus parks to protect dozens of stranded passengers.

With a few taxis and buses authorised to return to the road after securing route charts, dozens of passengers were forced to wait for longer hours in parks and it was feasible they could wait till late.

A number of passengers came with luggage hoping to catch taxis or buses heading to their respective villages, but all in vain. Some had come with children while others were seen escorting seeming sick relatives to board buses to return back to the villages.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said the security team had already prepared to protect the stranded passengers so that they are not attacked by wrong elements in evening and night hours.

Godfrey Mudombole said he had planned to travel to Iganga, but failed to find a taxi. Mudombole said he walked from home in Mutundwe as early as 6am in order to catch an early taxi but all in vain.

“It is 2pm but I haven’t got a taxi to take me home. I am going to the village because I have used all the money during the lockdown. I no longer have money to keep me in Kampala. But I am not sure whether I will get a vehicle,” said Mudombole.

President Yoweri Museveni authorised public transport particularly taxis and buses to resume business today, June 4, but their excitement was hampered by the works ministry and Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA directives to have all public vehicles registered in order to secure route charts.

By Thursday after, a number of passengers were stranded at New Taxi Park, Usafi Market Park, Kisenyi Taxi Park and Kisenyi Bus Terminal. The scarcity of vehicles forced passengers to fight for the few taxis that made their way into the park.

Flavia Nakiyemba, was heading to Entebbe but said she had waited for taxis, but in vain. Nakiyemba said she had come to the City centre to buy some stuff but she was disappointed because shops were still closed.

Traffic Police, Local Defence Units –LDUs, and Field Force Unit –FFU had impounded at least 60 taxis for loading passengers before securing route charts. Deputy Kampala metropolitan police commander, ACP Denis Namuwooza and Kampala traffic police commander, SSP Norman Musinga, led teams of security officers during operations against unregistered taxi drivers.

*****

URN