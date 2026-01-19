Crispus Kiyonga back as NRM dominates Kasese and Bundibugyo in parliamentary elections

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has won all six parliamentary seats in Kasese District and captured two of three seats in Bundibugyo District, according to results declared by district returning officer Godfrey Mbabazi.

In Kasese, NRM claimed Busongora South, Busongora North, Kasese Municipality, Bukonzo East, Bukonzo West, and the district woman MP seat—a first for the party since the return of multiparty politics.

Notable victories included Kamable Ferigo retaining Kasese Municipality after defeating independent candidate Francis Kithula, and Sowedi Kitanywa holding Busongora North.

In Bukonzo West, Dr. Monday Rude Julius secured a seat after several attempts, while Dr. Crispus Kiyonga defeated long-time rival Godfrey Atkins Katusabe in Bukonzo East.

NRM’s Sarah Ithungu Masereka won the woman MP seat, overcoming both incumbents and rivals from other parties.

In Bundibugyo, Josephine Babungi retained the district woman MP seat, Harriet Ntabazi won Bwamba County, and Christopher Kibanzanga returned to Parliament for Bughendera after losing in the NRM primaries.

In the presidential results from Kasese, Yoweri Museveni maintained a lead with nearly 60% of the vote, while NUP’s Kyagulanyi Robert secured around 36%.

The results underscore NRM’s continued dominance in western Uganda, particularly in districts that had previously been competitive for opposition parties.

The Polls in Detail

In Kasese Municipality, Kamable Ferigo retained his seat with 11,899 votes, narrowly defeating independent candidate Francis Kithula, who garnered 9,787 votes after losing in the NRM primaries.

Former MP Robert Centenary of FDC received 5,141 votes, Robert Muthoma (NUP) 1,014, Joseph Mafungaro 145, and John Katusabe 132.

Busongora North saw Sowedi Kitanywa hold onto his seat with 21,064 votes, ahead of FDC’s former legislator William Nzoghu at 13,817 votes.

Other contenders included Jonan Bwambale (NUP) 4,950, Robert Masereka (Independent) 9,027, Asiimwe Mike Mbakania (Independent) 2,961, and Axavier Thembo (DP) 159. In Busongora South, David Mulindwa (NRM) narrowly edged former MP Jackson Kathika 10,845 to 10,760.

Independent incumbent Gideon Mujungu placed third with 4,262 votes, followed by FDC’s Alozious Kighema 3,845, Juma Munezero (Independent) 1,145, Sedrak Bakulirahi (PFF) 322, and Frank Barozi 222. Bukonzo East and West were also captured by NRM. Dr. Crispus Kiyonga defeated long-time rival Godfrey Atkins Katusabe 35,899 to 26,399, while Shahidu Masereka (NUP) took 1,932 votes.

Dr. Monday Rude Julius claimed Bukonzo West with 28,195 votes, beating PFF’s Monday Sylvest at 9,032. Other candidates included Cleous Kahungu (NUP) 7,105, PFF’s Harold Tony Muhindo 5,482, Philly Kahungu (DF) 311, and independent Julius Bintuuka 179.

NRM’s Sarah Ithungu Masereka captured the district woman MP seat with 83,121 votes, defeating NRM rival Maryline Kabugho 58,624, incumbent Florence Kabugho 54,140, and NUP’s Fatima Kamama 28,297. Ruth Katya (PFF) received 115 votes, and Victoria Night (Independent) received 657.

In the presidential race, Yoweri Museveni secured 134,108 votes (59.79%) in Kasese, while Kyagulanyi Robert (NUP) garnered 80,043 votes (35.69%). Bundibugyo also saw strong NRM performance. Josephine Babungi retained the district woman MP seat with 34,169 votes over Dona Kapalaya’s 32,182.

In Bwamba County, Harriet Ntabazi won 26,303 votes, defeating Godson Sekanabo at 13,973. Christopher Kibanzanga returned to Parliament after polling 17,343 votes against Acrobert Moses Kiiza’s 15,615 in Bughendera, following his defeat in the NRM primaries.