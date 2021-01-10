Crime preventers given Shs 500million and reminded to vote NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Crime preventers have received Shs 500m to invest in their production activities.

The national coordinator for crime preventers, Blaise Kamugisha confirms that the money has been released and already deposited on the crime preventers’ Sacco accounts for investment and promotion of their businesses.

In a meeting with the crime preventers from Mubende, Mityana, Kassanda, Kiboga and Kyankwanzi districts in Mubende town on Saturday, Kamugisha said that each of the above districts has received sh 100m.

He however clarified that the money is not in any way related to the current political atmosphere in the country and urged them to desist from treating it as a gift or money for campaigns. But Kamugisha has reminded the crime preventers that it is their responsibility to mobilize, remind and monitor each other to vote for the NRM.

Kamugisha projects that if all crime preventers in the country participate in the exercise as expected, they will have a block vote of over 2m votes in favor of the NRM candidate.

Uganda is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on 14th January which will be Thursday this week. President Yoweri Museveni the incumbent is facing ten other candidates for presidency.

According to Kamugisha, President Yoweri Museveni late last year injected shs1.3 billion into the crime preventers’ SACCOs, as part of the shs14.6 billion pledge he made earlier and it will be delivered to them in phases.

He explained that the money is a revolving fund which should be managed well for everyone to benefit other than ending up in their leaders’ pockets. He adds that those who will misuse the money risk arrest and prosecution.

URN