Creating banking experiences that truly work for women

COMMENT | JAEL CHRISTINE WAWULIRA | For many women, banking is not just about opening an account or taking a loan. It is about finding financial services that understand their realities, support their ambitions, and respond to the responsibilities they carry every day. This is why customer experience has become an important part of how financial institutions can better serve women and support their participation in the economy.

Women interact with financial services in different ways depending on their stage in life, their profession and the responsibilities they carry. Because of this, financial institutions must design services that respond to these different realities.

For example, a young professional woman may focus on accessing loans to support further education or career growth. A single mother may prioritize flexible loans, savings plans or healthcare support for her children. A lactating mother visiting a bank branch may appreciate having a private space where she can comfortably breastfeed her baby, while an expectant mother may prefer to be served quickly so that she does not have to stand for long.

Women who run small businesses, such as market vendors or micro-entrepreneurs, often need someone who can listen to them and explain financial services in a language they understand. Many of these women depend on their businesses to support their families, and they value having a trusted person they can contact when they face challenges with their businesses or loan repayments.

At the same time, women with demanding careers often prefer fast and reliable digital services. Because they have limited time to visit bank branches, they depend on convenient and efficient banking platforms that allow them to carry out transactions quickly.

Understanding these different needs helps financial institutions provide services that are respectful, accessible and helpful to all women.

However, many women still face barriers when accessing financial services. One of the main challenges is limited financial literacy, especially among women working in the informal sector, such as market vendors, street traders or small-scale entrepreneurs. Without clear information about financial products, it becomes difficult for them to fully benefit from the services available.

Another challenge is the lack of collateral. In many communities, cultural practices make it difficult for women to inherit property such as land, which is often required when applying for loans. In addition, mobility can be a challenge for some women who may not have easy access to transport to visit financial institutions.

Customer experience teams can help address these challenges in several ways. One important step is providing financial education in simple language and, where possible, in local languages so that women can better understand financial services.

Financial institutions can also organize community workshops and discussions that focus on women’s financial empowerment. For example, Equity Bank Uganda has created initiatives such as the Equi-Mama that are designed to support women entrepreneurs and mothers with financial solutions tailored to their needs. Through engagements with women customers and platforms such as the Abakyala Ku Ntiiko event, women are able to share experiences, learn from one another and gain financial knowledge that helps them grow their businesses.

Empathy is also a very important part of good customer service. Empathy simply means putting yourself in another person’s situation and understanding their needs.

Organizations must train staff to treat every customer with dignity, fairness and respect. It is also important to involve women in conversations about product development through surveys, feedback sessions and focus group discussions. This helps ensure that financial products and services truly respond to their needs.

In addition, institutions should pay attention to women who may need extra support, such as expectant mothers, elderly women or mothers with young children. When customers feel respected and understood, they develop greater trust in financial institutions.

Creating a positive and inclusive customer experience encourages more women to participate confidently in the financial system. When women feel supported, they are more likely to save, invest and grow their businesses.

This not only strengthens their financial independence but also contributes to the growth of families, communities and national economies. Women entrepreneurs in particular play a major role in supporting households and creating opportunities for others.

As we still celebrate March being a women’s month, it is important to recognize the powerful role women play in shaping the future of our societies. Every financial decision, whether small or big, contributes to building stronger communities and more inclusive economies.

Women should continue to invest in themselves, support one another and confidently pursue their goals. Their contributions matter, and their actions today will help shape a stronger and more inclusive future for everyone.

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Jael Christine Wawulira- Head of Customer Experience at Equity Bank Uganda.